Poplar Bluff Animal Control seeks owners who locked dog in bedroom before moving away

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Animal Control is looking for the owners responsible for locking their dog in their bedroom and leaving the dog there while they moved away.

The dog was found at 2211 N 14th Street.

My owners moved from 2211 N 14th Street over a week ago. They locked me in a bedroom and left me to die. If anyone knows... Posted by Poplar Bluff Animal Control on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

The owners moved away over a week ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call 573-686-8635.

They intend to file charges about the case.

