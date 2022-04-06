New CTC summer courses offered for junior high students in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Central School District is looking to get junior high school students to look more towards their career.

The Career and Technology Center is now offering courses for the junior high students in what would be a pilot program for this summer.

This would give students an opportunity to engage more in digital media, construction trade, computer bit-by-bit and coding.

CTC Assistant Director Brock Crowley says this is offering pathways and presenting opportunities to students to be successful in life.

“Our goal is to get into the middle school, junior high levels, start offering some of those skills and things like that, that can ultimately be lifelong skill sets that they can utilize from now on,” Crowley said.

Crowley said it’s also an opportunity to gain skills even if that’s not the particular field you want to go into.

“So at the junior high or high school level, come and see us, learn a skill,” Crowley said. “Learn construction, learn about coding and programming, learn about auto mechanics, so even if that’s not the career path that they choose, it does open up some other opportunities, some life skills that they can use no matter what they do.”

We talked with Junior High School Principal Garett Cook who says it’s an exciting opportunity to be able to partner with CTC in offering more options for students in the summer months.

“When I came here a couple years ago, summer school was more about making up credits and getting kids here that didn’t quite do what they should have done during the school year,” Cook said. “So we wanted to make it more student friendly and being able to offer career and technology classes and offer pathways that our kids might not think about at much earlier ages with current sixth and seventh grade students that will transition to the junior high after the summer is over was a great opportunity for us,” Cook said.

Cook said the school staff there exists so they can help students make choices that lead to a better life.

“So if we can put them in situations where they can actually apply themselves and do some practical work that leads to them showing interest in something and then they take a career path that’s going to lead to a better life for them, that is ultimately our goal,” Cook said.

The summer courses will begin in June later this year.

“So we just want to make sure that these students have the opportunity to learn about what we offer and that they are given the opportunity to participate in some of those things,” Crowley said. “Then if they find that it’s the career path for them, then awesome, we’ve done our job. If they’ve decided that it’s not, then we’ve still given them a life skill that they can take and use from now on.”

