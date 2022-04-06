Murray State to celebrate 64th annual All Campus Sing

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University is celebrating the 64th annual All Campus Sing on April 13, hosted on the steps of Lovett Auditorium.

All Campus Sing begins with a pre-show at 3 p.m. followed by the main event at 3:30 p.m. The event, which can be viewed worldwide, will be live streamed at murraystate.edu/streaming.

All Campus Sing, which is organized by the University’s Sigma Alpha Iota chapter, is one of the most anticipated campus events at Murray State, as it unites students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Participants in All Campus Sing typically consist of student groups, including fraternities and sororities, residential colleges and a number of other student organizations and clubs.

Each group of performers is responsible for choreographing and performing a brief musical number on the steps of Lovett Auditorium.

“All Campus Sing is a very special event to our chapter,” said Addi Bussen, chair for All Campus Sing. “We are so grateful for the continued support and resources Murray State gives us to share our love for music! The donations we receive go to our philanthropy People-to-People, which impact music programs and musicians in more than 60 countries.”

In addition to celebrating music, the overall objective is for groups to come together to raise funds and awareness for Sigma Alpha Iota’s philanthropic People to People project, which takes resources, music, instruments, teachers and performers to developing countries.

The goal of the project is to spread music education by starting programs and schools that teach music.

Donations of used instruments will also be accepted during All Campus Sing. The donations will support local children in the pursuit of musical aspirations who cannot afford to purchase instruments. Instruments accepted during the drive include the following: piccolos, flutes, clarinets, oboes, bassoons, saxophones (alto, tenor and baritone), trumpets, french horns, euphoniums, trombones, snare drums, full drum sets and accessories, bass drums, mallet percussion instruments (marimbas and bells), tubas, guitars, electric basses and banjos. Instruments can be dropped off at any time during the event or brought to the music department.

“The instrument drive allows local students to further their study and interest in music,” Bussen said. “Our event also creates an environment where Murray State staff, students and the community can connect through music. We are all of different backgrounds and we all have different stories, but on this day we all connect through our love of music.”

More than 15 organizations are planning to perform during All Campus Sing.

Among the sororities are Delta Zeta, Alpha Gamma Delta, Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Sigma Alpha, Kappa Delta and Sigma Sigma Sigma. Participating fraternities include Sigma Phi Epsilon, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Pi, Lambda Chi Alpha, Sigma Chi and Alpha Sigma Phi.

A couple of residential colleges will also participate, including Springer-Franklin College and Hester College. Independent groups include the Ads Club, International Student Organization and the Honors College.

All Campus Sing is sponsored in part by the Murray State University Alumni Association and the Office of Student Affairs.

