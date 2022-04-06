Heartland Votes
Much colder weather settles in for the end of the workweek

First Alert Forecast at Noon on 4/6/22
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds and showers will continue to push east through the rest of the afternoon and evening. The clear skies will hang with us tonight, so temperatures will be a little cooler tonight. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thursday will start with sunshine, but clouds will start to build back into the Heartland, especially in the northern half of the Heartland. There is a tiny chance for an isolated shower, but most areas will be dry. It will also be cooler and breezy. Friday morning there is a chance for a few snow showers. This will not bring any accumulation, but the cold air will stay with us all day Friday. Factor in the wind, and it will feel even colder. Many areas will “feel” more like the 30s even through the afternoon hours. A freeze and/or frost looking very likely Friday night into Saturday morning.

