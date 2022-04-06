More developments coming to the Hill in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -The Hill continues to grow. From new restaurants to the hope of a big-name box retailer.

Currently the land sits empty, besides Smoothie King being built. As we found out not too long ago, Olive Garden is also set to open on the Hill.

Wednesday afternoon, we learned more businesses are coming.

“It’s very exciting, especially considering we just started this two years ago,” said Doug Bradley, a developer on the Hill project.

Bradley tells me more than just the two businesses are coming to the Hill in the near future.

“We’ve got 9 of the lots sold presently we’ve got about 4 or 5 left there,” said Bradley.

Bradley is keeping the new businesses under wraps for now. But he says the community will like the future tenants.

“The majority of them are restaurants, nice restaurants, I think the community is going to enjoy them. And we’re hoping to get 1 large box retailer,” said Bradley.

Bradley said the plans will be released later in the year.

Cody Moake serves as the Chief of Staff for the City of Marion. He tells me city leaders are excited about the future developments.

“We always want to see new commerce in Marion, we don’t want to get flat, we don’t want to get stagnant, we want to continue to offer new things,” said Moake.

Moake tells me this is the 3rd Time Olive Garden has looked at Marion.

As for the benefit of residents in town?

“It gives them more options, it brings people into the area, which is good for our merchants, and it’ll just mean that hopefully more companies want to do business here,” said Moake.

Moake says the developers have A vision for the land along Route 12.

“They’ve had track record of seeing around the corner there and basically seeing what could be next, in this case they invested the money in getting the site ready,” said Moake.

Bradley says the new developments will attract more visitors to Marion.

“It pulls a lot of people off the interstate, which is important, that’s a revenue generator right there,” said Bradley.

We learned Wednesday Afternoon that Smoothie King hopes to open August 1st of this year and Olive Garden is set to break ground in the Fall.

