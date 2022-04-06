Graves County Sheriff’s Office seeking three men suspected in car break-ins

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says that numerous cars were broken into and ransacked.

Belongings were taken from multiple vehicles in areas such as Marguerite Lane and Carrico Road area, Rashae Street, Cash Road and near Fancy Farm on Ky Hwy 80.

The sheriff’s office has found surveillance footage of the suspects using a stolen credit card at Rockford, Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia.

The man with the ballcap, hoodie and mask is a person of interest, as well as the two men at the counter. (Graves County Sheriff's County)

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (270) 247-4501.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.