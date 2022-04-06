Graves County Sheriff’s Office seeking three men suspected in car break-ins
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says that numerous cars were broken into and ransacked.
Belongings were taken from multiple vehicles in areas such as Marguerite Lane and Carrico Road area, Rashae Street, Cash Road and near Fancy Farm on Ky Hwy 80.
The sheriff’s office has found surveillance footage of the suspects using a stolen credit card at Rockford, Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (270) 247-4501.
