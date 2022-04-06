Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Governor Lee officially signs Noah’s Law


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Noah’s Law into place Wednesday afternoon. Noah’s family was there for the bill’s signing.
By Torrence Banks and Rebecca Cardenas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Noah’s Law into place Wednesday afternoon. Noah’s family was there for the bill’s signing.

“Someone said earlier this law is a voice for the voiceless, so we’re so incredibly thankful for our representatives getting here and helping us get this law passed,” Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mom, said Wednesday.

The law allows parents to seek an order of protection if a parent without custody doesn’t bring a child home within 48 hours. The judge can then declare the child in imminent danger, one of the four criteria needed to trigger an Amber Alert.

Noah’s Law passes unanimously

4-year-old Noah was kidnapped by his non-custodial father back in November. When Noah was first reported missing, the TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert. It was eventually upgraded to an AMBER Alert and he was found two days later.

Ever since, Noah’s mom has been fighting to accelerate the Amber Alert process.

Governor Lee signs Noah's Law on Wednesday at his desk.
Governor Lee signs Noah's Law on Wednesday at his desk.(None)
Governor Bill Lee takes a photo with Noah Clare's family following the signing of the bill.
Governor Bill Lee takes a photo with Noah Clare's family following the signing of the bill.(None)

Police later found out that Noah was with his father, Jacob Clare, in California. Jacob was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping for taking the child.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for Missouri’s General Municipal Election.
Unofficial Missouri General Municipal Election results: Cape, Fredericktown elect new mayors
Voters chose Councilwoman Stacy Kinder to be the next mayor of Cape Girardeau.
Unofficial election results show Cape Girardeau voters choose a new mayor, Stacy Kinder
Bobby Riddell was sentenced to 24 years incarceration for the crime of Statutory Sodomy in the...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 24 years for child molestation
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

Latest News

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Noah’s Law into place Wednesday afternoon. Noah’s family was...
Gov. Lee signed Noah's Law
TN lawmakers share new concerns about proposed marriage law
TN lawmakers address age issue in proposed marriage bill, new problem identified
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear vetoes bill banning transgender women from women’s sports
The unanimous voting record for the Senate bill for nursing home reform.
Nursing home reform, two years in the making, passes IL Senate
Illinois gun owners join the gun lobby in a march to the Illinois Capitol.
Marchers take to Capitol for gun ownership rights