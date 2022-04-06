First Alert: Morning storms, lingering afternoon showers

(KFVS) - Rain and storms are pushing through the Heartland this morning.

Lisa Michaels says a few strong storms are possible and an isolated severe storm can not be ruled out.

The main threat is small hail and gusty winds. The threat should end between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Lingering light showers and clouds will stick around through the early afternoon hours.

Clouds will begin to clear out quickly later in the day, allowing for some sunshine and drier conditions.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

Cooler air arrives behind the cold front tonight.

Temps will drop overnight into the low 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday is looing partly cloudy with breezy westerly winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Friday will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s, but it will feel colder. Wind chills will be in the 30s!

A few snowflakes are also possible Friday.

Warmer temps arrive by the end of the weekend, but next week is looking wet and stormy.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.