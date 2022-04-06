Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing 89-year-old Mo. man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 89-year-old St. Clair man.

According to MSHP, Kurt W. Ploch was found at hospital in the area and his SUV was found unoccupied.

An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for Ploch after he said he was going to Union, Mo. on Tuesday, April 5, but he didn’t make it to his destination.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Ploch was last seen in Salem on Tuesday driving a red 2008 Dodge Durango with a chrome brush guard.

The sheriff’s office reports Ploch is in the care of his family.

