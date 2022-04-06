Cooler weather for the end of the work week.

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Showers moved out of the area early today and most of the Heartland saw sunshine for the afternoon hours. Our far eastern counties were stuck with clouds and a few showers for much of the day. For this evening we will see clear skies an cool temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny early with a few clouds developing during the afternoon hours. It will be breezy during the afternoon hours. A few isolated shower could also develop but most areas look to remain dry. Highs will range from the middle 50s far north to lower 60s far south.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and even colder. A disturbance will move through the area early in the day. This disturbance will bring a chance of rain mixed with snow at times during the morning hours. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 40s in most areas with the wind chill remain in the 30s throughout the day.

