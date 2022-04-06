Heartland Votes
Charleston High School bans phones and other devices during class

By Noelle Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at Charleston High school said they are trying to take away a big distraction from students, their phones.

If a student is caught with a cell phone, it will be confiscated. It is not just phones, it’s also devices like smart watches and anything that connects to the internet.

“It felt like a normal day to me,” Aydan Johnson, Charleston senior said.

Johnson is talking about his first day back at Charleston High School, with no phone.

The high school implemented a new mobile device rule.

Students can either not bring their phones to school or check them into the office until the day is over.

“I definitely thought it was going to be a big issue for a few of my friends. A lot of them have been complaining about it. I can understand where some of their stuff comes from,” Johnson said.

According to Principal Jamarcus Williams, students taking video and pictures of other students, and ways to cheat of test and other assignments were just a few reasons behind this decision.

“The phones overall were really just becoming a distraction and they were not aiding our educational experience or the students educational experience,” Williams said.

The school is gaining support from people like Steve Kuykendall.

“Still, there’s a place and a time for your phone,” Kuykendall said.

He’s a 1977 graduate of Charleston High School. His nieces and nephews are students at the High School.

“You go to school to learn. I know kids now days rely on their cell phones to stay in touch with their parents but that’s what the school office phones are for,” Kuykendall said.

Johnson is graduating in just a couple of weeks, but he said this rule could be beneficial to younger students.

“As the years go by, hopefully it’ll all click into place, and we will get used to it,” Johnson said.

Principal Williams says as of now the new rule is permanent.

