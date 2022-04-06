Heartland Votes
Capitol dome to be lighted in teal in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Capitol Dome will be teal beginning at sunset Wednesday in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, per an order from Governor Mike Parson.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Capitol Dome will be teal beginning at sunset Wednesday in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, per an order from Governor Mike Parson.

A statement from the Governor and First Lady Teresa Parson said in a statement, “We light the Capitol teal to call attention to Sexual Assault Awareness Month and in solidarity with all who have been victims of sexual assault and those who bravely fight against this horrendous crime.”

The statement noted that an American is assaulted every 68 seconds.

The dome will be lighted until sunrise on Thursday, April 7.

Those in need of support can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

