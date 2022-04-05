Southern Illinois Healthcare and Herrin schools team up to show middle schoolers potential healthcare jobs

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Middle school students from all across Herrin learned about Southern Illinois Healthcare and future careers students could pursue today.

Around 400 Students from Herrin Jr. High, Unity Christian and Our Lady of Mount Carmel attended the career fair.

“Really our mission is to serve the community and this is one way that we do it,” said Rodney Smith Administrator at Herrin Hospital.

The goal is to get students to think of potential careers in healthcare at a younger age.

“This is going to be a way to get them to be open to seeing different, different positions, different careers, so that they can choose the right classes when they get to high school,” said Smith

This is part 1 of 2.

In a few weeks parents and students will be invited into SIH for dinner and a tour of the Herrin hospital.

Some 8th graders today were excited to learn about those potential careers.

“I think it’s just a big opportunity for them and for us to be able to learn these things and just give us a glimpse of what they may do in the fields,” said Bradden Davis, an 8th grader at Herrin Jr. High.

His friend echoes the same thing about potentially working in the medical field.

“Being a doctor seems cool, but I don’t know if I could do surgery with all the blood and stuff,” said Chris Banks, an 8th grader at Herrin Jr. High.

So that’s why students are learning about the other healthcare related positions. Hospital security, Imaging, physical therapy and more.

“I like to learn a lot about the medical field and just healthcare and everything they have to go through to get these degrees and stuff and just kind of cool to see how much they help people,” said Gigi George and Synde Nelson, 8th graders at Herrin Jr. High.

As for today’s event, the Herrin Principal calls it a success.

“I had a lot of feedback already from our 7th graders as you can see behind me, our 8th graders are going through it right now, I’m sure I’ll get the same feedback. But there’s a lot of interest generated,” said Brad Heuring Principal at Herrin Junior High School.

He hopes this sparks some future careers for his students.

“If they can learn something here today that they can take onto high school and then on to college even beyond, that’s fantastic and I hope to be a small part of that in their life,” said Heuring.

