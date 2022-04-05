Shots fired investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - East Prairie Police responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots just before 7 p.m. on Monday, April 4.
During their investigation, police said they learned that the reported gunfire came from a moving vehicle on North Martin Avenue.
On their Facebook page, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of three individuals and a vehicle and asked for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Prairie Police Department at 573-649-3511.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
