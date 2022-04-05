Heartland Votes
Shots fired investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.

Police said someone shot from a moving vehicle on N. Martin Ave. Monday evening.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - East Prairie Police responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots just before 7 p.m. on Monday, April 4.

During their investigation, police said they learned that the reported gunfire came from a moving vehicle on North Martin Avenue.

On their Facebook page, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of three individuals and a vehicle and asked for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Prairie Police Department at 573-649-3511.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

At 18:55 East Prairie Police Department received a call from a Citizen that they heard gunshots. An investigation...

Posted by Mississippi County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 4, 2022

