More rain and storms move into the area tonight and early Wednesday

First Alert Weather at Noon 4/5
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Much of the Heartland and early evening hours will be dry and pretty mild. Many areas will top out with highs near 70 in the western half of the Heartland. A cold front will approach the area tonight, bringing a line of storms with it. There is a very small threat for an isolated strong to severe storms in our western counties, but right now the severe weather threat looks very low. Rain, lightning and gusty winds are likely as the line moves southeast through the morning hours. By the middle of the morning, all of the Heartland will be dry, but windy conditions expected through the afternoon hours. Much colder weather expected on Friday, with some scattered snowflakes possible! Feels like numbers through the afternoon hours on Friday will only be in 30s!

