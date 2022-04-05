Heartland Votes
Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe officially announces run for governor in 2024

By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe officially announced Tuesday he is running for the office of Missouri governor in 2024.

The seat will open in 2024 after two terms from Gov. Mike Parson, who was sworn into the role in 2018 after the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Previously serving as a state senator, Kehoe was appointed Lieutenant Governor after the resignation of Greitens. Voters elected Kehoe to serve alongside Governor Parson in 2020.

”This is incredibly humbling. I never thought I would be in this position,” said Kehoe on Tuesday.

He says he has traveled all over the state meeting with Missourians.

”Because of the support I received in Missouri, from people all over the state, I was able to build a successful career here and have a lot of opportunities that a lot of people don’t have,” said Kehoe.

And that support prompted his early announcement.

”A lot of these groups came on board and heard that we were thinking about running. [Several] groups came to me and said, ‘We want to get with you early and start helping you out.’ So that’s a humbling prospect. When people come to you and say, ‘We want to get going,’ you just say, ‘Yes, I’ll take your help, we’ll need it,’” said Kehoe.

Kehoe says he says received support from groups such as the Fraternal Order of Police, the Cattlemen Association, several fire districts and agriculture groups.

The Missouri Democratic Party was not available for an interview Tuesday, but sent this statement..

”The Governor’s race in 2024 will be instrumental in improving Missouri’s future. Candidates are always welcomed. Right now, we are focused on the elections in November for various congressional, state legislature and auditor seats or positions. We have a lot of work to do in 2022 but we look forward to the shift to the future Governor election when the time comes.”

No other candidates have officially announced their run for Missouri governor.

