Missouri General Municipal Election today

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri General Municipal Election is Tuesday, April 5.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

After the polls close, preliminary election results can be found here.

Voters heading to the polls will decide on a variety of issues, such as taxes and propositions and to choose mayors, city council and school board members.

In Cape Girardeau, a lot of attention is focusing on the race for mayor.

Current Mayor Bob Fox is running for a second term. He’s being challenged by current city councilwoman Stacy Kinder.

A debate between Fox and Kinder was held at the end March at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Voters in the Scott County R-IV School District will decide if the Board of Education can borrow $6.5 million to make improvements throughout the district.

In Bollinger County, voters will decide yes or no on approving a sales tax for the use and benefit of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk says it is important for voters to get out and cast their ballot in the municipal election.

“There’s a lot of different things and everybody has something to vote on in this election in Cape Girardeau County,” said Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. “All the polling places will be open and if anybody has any questions they can call our office and ask. You can view the sample ballot online or also at your polling place.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.