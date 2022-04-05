Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri General Municipal Election today

Preparing for Election Day in Cape Girardeau County
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri General Municipal Election is Tuesday, April 5.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

After the polls close, preliminary election results can be found here.

Voters heading to the polls will decide on a variety of issues, such as taxes and propositions and to choose mayors, city council and school board members.

In Cape Girardeau, a lot of attention is focusing on the race for mayor.

Current Mayor Bob Fox is running for a second term. He’s being challenged by current city councilwoman Stacy Kinder.

A debate between Fox and Kinder was held at the end March at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Voters in the Scott County R-IV School District will decide if the Board of Education can borrow $6.5 million to make improvements throughout the district.

In Bollinger County, voters will decide yes or no on approving a sales tax for the use and benefit of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk says it is important for voters to get out and cast their ballot in the municipal election.

“There’s a lot of different things and everybody has something to vote on in this election in Cape Girardeau County,” said Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. “All the polling places will be open and if anybody has any questions they can call our office and ask. You can view the sample ballot online or also at your polling place.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of the SEMO Bomb Squad, in protective gear, is using a long metal pole with a gripping...
Bomb squad responds to suspicious item at gas station convenience store
Missouri has some of the lowest standards for coroners in the nation.
Want to be a Missouri coroner? You likely qualify and one family says that needs to change
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing...
Endangered Person Advisory canceled for missing Mo. girl
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night, April 2.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Stoddard County
According to the USGS, two small earthquakes were recorded 3 minutes apart with nearly the same...
2 small earthquakes recorded near Lake Wappappello

Latest News

Affordable Health Care Bill
Bill Making Healthcare Affordable
Health Facility Visit Bill
Bill Passes Prohibiting Visitor Restrictions in Health Care Facilities
Illinois House and Senate Democrats introduced plans Monday to support law enforcement.
Illinois moderate Democrats introduce bills supporting law enforcement
Illinois House Democrats discuss their proposals and resolutions that affirm rights to...
Illinois House Democrats spearhead effort for affordable health care, prescriptions