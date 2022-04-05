Mississippi River monument proposal goes before Cape Girardeau City Council

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape and downtown merchants have come up with an idea to visually identify the location of the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.

The project is to place a monolith monument in the parking lot on the corner of Broadway and Main Streets.

Installation and purchase of a monument would cost $75,000.

Funding for the project would come from Old Town Cape and downtown merchants.

The proposal for a downtown Mississippi River monolith statue project went before the Cape Girardeau City County for a first reading and vote on Monday night, April 4.

