Heartland Votes
Mississippi River monument proposal goes before Cape Girardeau City Council

This photo is an example of a Mississippi River monolith monument Old Town Cape and downtown...
This photo is an example of a Mississippi River monolith monument Old Town Cape and downtown merchants propose to install at in the parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Main Streets in downtown Cape Girardeau.(Source: Old Town Cape)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape and downtown merchants have come up with an idea to visually identify the location of the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.

The project is to place a monolith monument in the parking lot on the corner of Broadway and Main Streets.

Installation and purchase of a monument would cost $75,000.

Funding for the project would come from Old Town Cape and downtown merchants.

The proposal for a downtown Mississippi River monolith statue project went before the Cape Girardeau City County for a first reading and vote on Monday night, April 4.

