MDC: Watch out for turtles!

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is urging drivers to watch out for turtles this...
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is urging drivers to watch out for turtles this spring.(KY3)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - It’s that time of year again!

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is urging drivers to watch out for turtles this spring.

The agency says, as it warms up, many species will be emerging from their burrow to look for food and “love.”

The reptiles are often hit by cars as they try to make it across Missouri roads.

MDC says thousands of box turtles are killed by vehicles every year, and is one of the leading causes in the decline of the species.

Wildlife officials also say wild turtles should be left in the wild.

They warn keeping them as pets can lead to a slow death.

