Heartland Votes
Man shot by officers after pointing rifle at them in St. Francois County, police say

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot by officers after he pointed a rifle at them in Desloge, Mo. Monday night, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened outside a home on N. Cantwell Street around 6:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that St. Francois County Deputies and officers from the Park Hills Police Department responded to a call for a disturbance at the home. Officers arrived on the scene and met a man in the front yard holding a rifle.

Police say the man raised the rifle and pointed it at them before two officers fired, hitting the man in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. No officers were injured.

