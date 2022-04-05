Man arrested in Paducah stabbing that sent one man to the hospital

Heartland Votes
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into a custody while another man has been hospitalized following a fight and stabbing on Friday.

On Friday, police responded to the 1200 block of South 9th Street and found a 38-year-old victim on the ground who had been stabbed and was bleeding.

On Monday morning, he was reported to be in stable condition.

Louis Booker called police on Saturday just after 3:30 a.m. and turned himself in.

Booker said that he and the victim had been drinking together and they got into a fight at a friend’s house, leading him to stab the victim multiple times.

He has been charged with second-degree assault and booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

