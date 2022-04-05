Little girl leaves letter for Sevier County wildfire victims

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - While families were collecting supplies at the disaster relief center in Sevier County, a little girl sought out to brighten those impacted by the fire’s day.

She goes by the name Mary Ruth, and didn’t sign her full name or leave an address with the letter. Her family handed it to Roy Helton at the disaster relief center, who quickly realized it was something others needed to see.

Dear you, I’m so sorry that your house burned down in the fire but I am glad you are alive today. You don’t know me, but I love you with all my heart and God loves you too.

“Every time someone comes in to get something, we make a copy of it and make sure that it goes in their hands,” said Helton.

For people like Sue Barker, it meant the world. Last week, she lost her house and life savings worth in cash in the Hatcher Mountain fire.

“That letter helps because it’s from a total stranger but I’m going to put it in a box and she will always be there for me always. Just like all the people that have reached out to help me are there for me too,” said Barker.

Barker said she will keep that letter near her as she determines her next steps going forward.

Those like Barker and Helton said they would love to meet Mary Ruth someday, but for now all they have is the name.

A few gift cards, some candy, and a heartfelt letter inside an envelope is what this little girl brought. In return, these people want to give a proper thank you to someone who’s helped put a smile on their face.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.