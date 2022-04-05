Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson appoints new Wayne County Coroner

Gov. Parson appointed Mark Smith, of Piedmont, as the new Wayne County Coroner.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson made six new appointments, including one in the Heartland, on Monday, April 4.

According to the governor’s office, Smith serves as a paramedic with the Clearwater Ambulance District and as Deputy Coroner for Wayne County.

He’s had his paramedic license since 2012 and has nearly 15 years of emergency management service experience.

Parson also appointed the following Missourians to various boards and commissions:

  • Rodney Campbell Jr., of Fenton, was appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.
  • Nicholas Gerth, of Ballwin, was appointed to the State Lottery Commission.
  • Janet Judd, of Ballwin, was appointed to the Missouri Real Estate Commission.
  • Dennis Knipmeyer, of Higginsville, was appointed to the Safe Drinking Water Commission.
  • Antonio Maldonado, of Florissant, was appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

