Garth Brooks to open new entertainment concept/bar on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Garth Brooks will open a new entertainment concept and bar in downtown Nashville, Brooks announced on Tuesday in a news release.

Brooks’ new bar will be at 411 Broadway in a 3-story, 40,000+ square foot property that he purchased in December 2021 via 411, LLC.

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably the hottest spot in the country,” Brooks said in a news release. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of country music.”

Brooks has engaged Strategic Hospitality, a Nashville-based hospitality company owned by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg, to help execute his vision.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city,” the Goldbergs said in a news release. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

411 Broadway is located on Nashville’s historic Lower Broadway, home to its famous honky-tonks and a stone’s throw from the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Further details about 411 Broadway regarding the concept and its opening will be announced as they become available.

Garth Brooks will be performing two shows at Nissan Stadium on April 15 and 16.

