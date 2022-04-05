Full-scale exercise in Carbondale to bring multiple departments together for train crash simulation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple first responder departments will be participating in a training exercise on Tuesday, April 12 between 9 a.m. and noon.

The exercise will simulate a train derailment with hazardous material and train-vehicle collision at the grade crossing with East College Street.

The Carbondale Fire Department, Carbondale Office of Emergency Management and Carbondale Police Department will be participating.

This allows for agencies to prepare for potential accidents and emergencies of this sort.

The event is sponsored by the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.

