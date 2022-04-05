Heartland Votes
Full-scale exercise in Carbondale to bring multiple departments together for train crash simulation

The exercise will simulate a train derailment with hazardous material and train-vehicle...
The exercise will simulate a train derailment with hazardous material and train-vehicle collision at the grade crossing with East College Street.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple first responder departments will be participating in a training exercise on Tuesday, April 12 between 9 a.m. and noon.

The exercise will simulate a train derailment with hazardous material and train-vehicle collision at the grade crossing with East College Street.

The Carbondale Fire Department, Carbondale Office of Emergency Management and Carbondale Police Department will be participating.

This allows for agencies to prepare for potential accidents and emergencies of this sort.

The event is sponsored by the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.

