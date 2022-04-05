First Alert: Morning rain, afternoon sunshine possible

(KFVS) - This morning will start off a bit soggy and dreary, but by the afternoon it could be much nicer.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are likely this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Lisa Michaels says rain chances become less through the morning hours.

By afternoon, clouds will start to break up and allow for some sunshine under partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs will warm into the mid 60s to low 70s.

A cold front will move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning.

This will bring more rain and a chance for storms. The threat for severe weather is extremely low.

Afternoon highs will be trending cooler heading into the end of the week.

Highs on Friday will only be in the mid to upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s!

Another round of cold air could bring back freezing temps heading into Saturday morning.

The cold won’t last long.

Temps will bounce back quickly into to the 70s by early next week.

