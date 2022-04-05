Heartland Votes
Early morning storms possible tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed sunshine this afternoon in most areas after early day rains. We are watching a cold front to our north that will move through the area tomorrow morning. Along this front a line of thunderstorms will develop. Right now it appears this line will enter our northwestern counties around 1AM and exit the area around 5AM. At this time we are not expecting severe weather though heavy down pours, small hail, and lots of thunder will be possible. Lows by morning will range from the upper 40s north to the middle 50s south.

Wednesday will start off cloudy with scattered showers. Clouds will begin to move out of the area during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

Colder weather will filter into the Heartland by the end of the week. Highs on Friday will only be in the 40s for most areas with a freeze possible Saturday morning.

