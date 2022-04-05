Heartland Votes
Early morning storage building fire under investigation

Firefighters battled an early morning fire at a storage building on Elm Street in Campbell on Tuesday, April 5.
Firefighters battled an early morning fire at a storage building on Elm Street in Campbell on Tuesday, April 5.(Source: Campbell Fire Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to an early morning fire at a storage building on Elm Street in Campbell, Missouri on Tuesday, April 5.

The Campbell Fire Department said when they were alerted at 5:15, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames at approximately 8 a.m.

Firefighters believe what’s left of the building will continue to smoke for quite some time, because of the amount of materials stored inside. They said it was an extensive amount.

A firefighter will be checking on the scene throughout the day.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information on what sparked the fire is asked to contact the Campbell Fire Department or the Campbell Police Department.

We were paged to a storage building fire on Elm St. this morning at approximately 5:15am. The structure was fully...

Posted by Campbell Vol. Fire Dept. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

