Downtown Cape Girardeau to see changes, including new Mississippi River sign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Signs of change are coming to downtown Cape Girardeau.

And that includes an actual sign to welcome visitors to the Mississippi River front.

”I think its gonna turn out to be quite a spectacular addition.”

Kent Zickfield is talking about this proposal for a new monument sign at the corner of broadway and main street.

“We have done some additions to it the structure will be lit at night the lettering will be lit we have the capacity to change the colors on the lettering where we can reflect the seasons and special events and the downtown area,” said Zickfield.

Zickfield says it took three years to develop this project and he’s excited to see it come together.

“There’s a lot of positive things happening, and I think this is just part of the ongoing development of the downtown business district,” Zickfield said.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said the new additions will help highlight the area for visitors and residents.

“I think it enhances the downtown experience of course having downtown businesses and attractions certainly bring people in,” said Mehner.

She says visitors will notice many changes.

“Broadway Theater, as most people know, burned about a year ago and it has been in the condemnation process and we are going to proceed with the demolition of the theater its gonna take a little bit longer than some of our other structures one because its large and two because it does adjoin a building next door, Mehner said.

The goal is to help beautify the downtown area.

“We wanted to create something that will be an attraction but will also make the areas as attractive as it can for visitors and for the citizens of Cape Girardeau community alike,” said Zickfield.

He says they expect to have the project completed by the end of September.

