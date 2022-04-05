Clouds & Showers This Morning

Cloudy skies and scattered showers Tuesday morning with mild temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain chances will become less through the morning hours. By the afternoon, clouds will start to break up giving us partly cloudy skies. Due to the added sunshine, high temperatures will reach the mid 60s to low 70s.

Early Wednesday morning, a cold front will move through the Heartland bringing more rain and a chance of storms. The threat for severe weather is extremely low.

Decreasing high temperatures will be the trend heading into the end of the week. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid to upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Another round of cold air is looking to bring back freezing temperatures heading into Saturday morning. However, the cold won’t last for long as temperatures will bounce back quickly in the 70s by early next week.

-Lisa

