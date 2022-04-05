Child pornography arrest
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man in Jefferson County has been taken into custody on child pornography charges.
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex on 4225 Rose Lane following a tip made through the department’s app.
They made contact with 67-year-old Roy Staley, resident at the location.
Officers gained a search warrant and collected evidence at the location.
He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
