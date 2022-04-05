Child poisoning deaths increased over the last few years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Your home is supposed to be a safe place.

But that’s where nine out of 10 accidental poisonings happen, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Incidents like this happen more than you may think.

Seven children are recovering after recently spending time in the hospital due to overdoses.

Police found four of the kids, some as young as toddlers, unresponsive at a home in Virginia.

They believe a seven-year-old child gave the kids his medication.

19 Investigates found on average 31 children under the age of five die in the U.S. every year of unintentional poisonings from products found around your house.

That’s down 80 percent from 1972, according to CPSC’s 2022 Annual Report on Pediatric Poisoning Fatalities and Injuries.

But child poisoning deaths have been increasing over the past several years, reaching 43 deaths in 2020.

Experts believe kids staying home during the pandemic may have led to more child poisonings.

Sadly drugs like opioids, made up almost half of those deaths.

If a child in your house overdoses or gets poisoned by anything, here’s what you need to know, before you get to the emergency room.

“They’re going to want to know what it is your child got into. So how many pills might have been in the bottle, and what the strength of the medication was. If it was a household cleaning product, or something along those lines, they’re going to want to know the details of that. So take the product with you,” said Dr. Maneesha Agarwal at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

We found the top five substances accidentally ingested by young children were blood pressure medications, acetaminophen, antidepressants, dietary supplements and bleach.

Experts recommend keeping medications and cleaning supplies locked and out of the reach of children.

You should call POISON HELP (800-222-1222) immediately if a child swallows or is exposed to any chemicals.

