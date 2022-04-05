Heartland Votes
Carbondale Police seeking suspect over shots fired at house

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is looking for someone who fired several shots Sunday at a home.

Officers were called to the 400 block of James and Thelma Walker Street on Sunday over reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already left the scene.

They are looking for a Black male who exited the vehicle and shot at the house, resulting in damage.

If you have any information, call the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stopper at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

