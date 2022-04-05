Heartland Votes
Carbondale High School students raise money for classmate with cancer

By Noelle Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - What started out as a class project becomes a labor of love for one group of Heartland high school students.

Carbondale teacher Jenna Jameison wanted her cooperative education class to work with local businesses to learn more about handling money.

However, when the students learned about a classmate in need, the project became a lesson in compassion.

“We want him to know that he’s got a whole team that’s cheering for him,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson is talking about Carbondale Junior Macyeo Franks, diagnosed with bone cancer back in October.

“I just hope he knows how supported he is. How much we still rally around him,” Jamieson said.

And they’re not just rallying around him, they’re working for him.

Jamieson’s students turned a class project into this silent auction. Senior Sami Liller helped create the auction. She tells me Franks’ situation really touched her heart.

“I never really thought it could hit this close to home,” Liller said. “Whenever it did, I was like, ‘oh wow’. It was breathtaking.”

She said she’s proud to see all their hard work laid out on this table.

Every penny earned here will go to Franks and his family.

“To be a part of something this big, i think is pretty cool,” Liller said.

Jamieson said she can teach her students about sales, communication and negotiation. But the lesson learned goes much deeper than that.

“My goal is that they just come out of my class being a better human than when they entered it and so I wanted them to feel what it means to give back and what purpose it gives,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the students had a goal of $700.

They doubled that and collected more than $2000.

