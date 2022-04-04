Heartland Votes
Williamson County jail lifts its arrestee intake policies

More room for inmates as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
By Colin Baillie
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION, IL. (KFVS) - One Heartland Jail is now getting rid of It’s COVID-19 arrestee intake policies.

As of Friday Afternoon, Williamson County Jail is now accepting all arrestees of jailable offences, to be booked inside the jail regardless of their crime.

“Over the last couple of years due to COVID, we’ve had to kind of place restrictions on what offenses we would and wouldn’t be able to take inmates on,” said Scott McCabe, Williamson County Sheriffs Chief Deputy.

McCabe tells me during COVID-19 the Jail was having to hold off on some inmates.

“All violent offenses were always taken during that time period. So if somebody committed a battery, whether it be a misdemeanor battery or felony battery, aggravated battery we would take them. Domestic battery we always took them,” said McCabe.

According to the City of Marion Police Department, they made a Facebook post stating, Officers with the Marion Police Department rounded up 24 active arrest warrants for various crimes and successfully incarcerated those subjects in the jail.

The post went on to say, “To the criminals, it’s not safe for you here, we won’t allow you to harbor in our city.”

McCabe says now, there are no limitations on inmates brought into the jail facility, but things could change again.

“If we get COVID inside a facility again, we will have to reevaluate,” said McCabe.

As for the safety out in the streets after this policy was lifted.

“It’s definitely going to help. I feel it is, then again, it’s not just jailing them, during the offense, it’s successful prosecution and sentencing as well,” said McCabe

The Williamson County Sheriffs Office let all local agencies know that all warrants are now accepted into the Williamson County Jail.

