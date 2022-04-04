Heartland Votes
Volunteers take part in Perryville cave cleanup

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers came together in Perryville today to make the caves and the surrounding area a little nicer by picking up trash and debris.

Crews removed debris from the lake caves and at the spring area at the Veteran’s Memorial Park area.

They had to use special gear such as a helmet, lights and pads to be able to go into the cave areas to pick up the area there.

The Cave Research Foundation has also pledged a donation to help with sandwiches and chips for the volunteers.

