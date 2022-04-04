Unsettled weather for the next few days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Scattered on and off showers expected for the next several days. We aren’t expecting all day rain, but we will stay active. Scattered showers are expected through the evening hours. Lows tonight will only drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Morning showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday and Wednesday morning too. Luckily, no severe weather threat expected. A big cool down expected by Friday. As a disturbance passes through, there is even the chance for a couple snowflakes to mix in with rain Friday.

