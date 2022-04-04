Heartland Votes
2 small earthquakes recorded near Lake Wappappello

2 small earthquakes recorded near Lake Wappappello
According to the USGS, two small earthquakes were recorded 3 minutes apart with nearly the same epicenter, just east of Lake Wappappello, on Sunday evening, April 3.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes were recorded in Wayne County, Missouri, east of Lake Wappapello, on Sunday evening, April 3.

According to the USGS, the epicenters for both quakes were nearly in the same location.

The first earthquake registered at 6:24 p.m.

The USGS reports it was a magnitude 2.2 and the epicenter was approximately 6.7 miles northwest of Puxico.

The second quake was recorded at 6:27 p.m. and it registered at a magnitude 2.4.

The USGS reports the epicenter was approximately 6.3 miles northwest of Puxico.

Both quakes were recorded just north of State Highway Z.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2, registered just...
According to the USGS, the epicenter of the first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2, registered just south of Post Oak Rd. The epicenter of the second quake, a magnitude 2.4, registered on the southern edge of Faith Rd.(Source: USGS)

At this time, there have not been any reports of anyone feeling the quakes.

For more information on both earthquakes, visit the USGS website here.

