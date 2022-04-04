Heartland Votes
Showers The Next Several Days

Grab an umbrella!
Flags will be flowing today in the Heartland. Winds will be gusty, at times, up to 25 mph.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Showers across the Heartland are likely this morning. A few moderate to heavy showers are possible. Rain chances will be more isolated during the middle of today with cloudy skies in the forecast. High temperatures will range in the lower 60s. As low pressure meanders near our areas, rain chances will increase again tonight. Lows will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s by Tuesday morning.

Additional showers will be likely on Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday is the best chance for isolated storms in the Heartland as a cold front nears. There could be an isolated strong or even severe storm for hail but most of the severe weather will remain off to our south.

As a stuck upper low pushes east, cooler air will set back in the forecast near the end of the week. This doesn’t look to last for long as temps warm up near average again by the weekend.

-Lisa

