Scattered showers tonight into tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw clouds for much of the day and a few scattered showers. Scattered showers will be possible again across the area this evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain steady for most of the evening with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers early. Skies will begin to clear during the afternoon hours. It will be warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s north east to the lower 70s west.

