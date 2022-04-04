Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered showers tonight into tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw clouds for much of the day and a few scattered showers. Scattered showers will be possible again across the area this evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain steady for most of the evening with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers early. Skies will begin to clear during the afternoon hours. It will be warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s north east to the lower 70s west.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
Missouri has some of the lowest standards for coroners in the nation.
Want to be a Missouri coroner? You likely qualify and one family says that needs to change
A member of the SEMO Bomb Squad, in protective gear, is using a long metal pole with a gripping...
Bomb squad responds to suspicious item at gas station convenience store
According to Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a very short police...
Short car chase in Cape Girardeau ends in crash
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night, April 2.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Stoddard County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 4/4/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 4/4/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. at 4/4/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. at 4/4/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/4/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/4/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Unsettled weather for the next few days