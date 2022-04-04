Racers Football to join Missouri Valley Football Conference

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University Football will soon be part of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC).

According to the university, MVFC Presidents Council voted to extend an offer of membership to Murray State on Friday, April 1.

This offer will make the Racers Football program the 12th member of the FCS conference.

Murray State’s first season in the MVFC is set to begin in the fall of 2023.

Racers Football will play the 2022 season in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC). This will be their 75th and final season in the league.

The team has won eight OVC championships and appeared in six FCS playoffs.

“As we enter a new era of Racer Athletics and begin play in the Missouri Valley Conference, I am extremely proud that we will be playing football in the Missouri Valley Football Conference,” said Murray State University President Bob Jackson. “This is the best FCS Conference in the country and it will benefit our student-athletes, our program and the university as a whole as we move forward. I want to thank Commissioner Patty Viverito and the MVFC Presidents Council for this invitation and vote of support.”

A public announce of the agreement will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8 in the Hall of Benefactors, within Heritage Hall on the Murray State campus.

MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito is expected to attend.

In a released statement, Viverito said it make sense to have Murray State a member of the MVFC.

“With Murray State becoming the 12th Missouri Valley Football Conference member, we have stabilized and strengthened FCS football in the Midwest and cemented the MVFC’s position as the premier FCS football conference in the nation,” said Viverito. “This course of action makes good sense for our conference, our member institutions, our fans and most importantly our student-athletes. With this move, we will turn long-standing traditional games with neighboring schools into conference rivalries and open the way for equally satisfying new rivalries throughout the league.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.