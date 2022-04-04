Heartland Votes
Advertisement

President Biden promises to keep truckers moving through driver shortage

The president held an event at the White House Monday to promote the Department of Transportation’s Trucking Action Plan.
The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Labor launched a Trucking Action Plan in December.
The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Labor launched a Trucking Action Plan in December.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House calls trucking “a lynchpin” in moving goods through our supply chain. But, they say a driver shortage is causing disruptions.

The American Trucking Association says truckers move 72% of America’s goods, but an increase in trucking costs during the pandemic has led to a trucker shortage. Now, President Biden said he’s taking action to expand the industry.

“We adapt and adjust to just about any and everything that we do,” said Teddy Butler, a professional truck driver from Hampton, Georgia.

Butler said during the pandemic, drivers had to accommodate more door-to-door deliveries due to people staying at home. As a result of the change, the Federal Reserve said there was a more than 20% increase in trucking costs, which in turn led to a trucker shortage.

President Joe Biden said truckers keep America moving, and he wants more back on the road.

“2021 was the best year for trucking employment since 1994. There are now 35,000 more trucking jobs than there were before the pandemic.” The president said.

To try and remedy the shortage and other industry changes, the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Labor launched a Trucking Action Plan in December. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said that America needs at least 80,000 more truckers to ease supply chain issues and to deal with the shortage.

“When you have that kind of gap it can lead to upward pressure on prices,” Buttigieg said. “Part of how we’re fighting inflation is making sure we support the trucking workforce, close that gap, and get goods moving smoothly, swiftly, and affordably.”

The trucking plan has four parts, including reducing the amount of time it takes to get a commercial driver’s license and for companies to launch apprenticeship programs, and connecting veterans to trucking careers.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
Missouri has some of the lowest standards for coroners in the nation.
Want to be a Missouri coroner? You likely qualify and one family says that needs to change
A member of the SEMO Bomb Squad, in protective gear, is using a long metal pole with a gripping...
Bomb squad responds to suspicious item at gas station convenience store
According to Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a very short police...
Short car chase in Cape Girardeau ends in crash
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night, April 2.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Stoddard County

Latest News

Missouri General Municipal Election set for Tuesday
Missouri General Municipal Election set for Tuesday
Kase Hohlt discusses celebrating Transgender day.
People in trans community take stand against Missouri Senate bill
Bill securing sick leave for vaccinated teachers heads to Pritzker’s desk
Bill securing sick leave for vaccinated teachers heads to Pritzker’s desk
Kase Hohlt discusses celebrating Transgender day.
Mo Transgender bill
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Tennessee State Capitol prepares to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month