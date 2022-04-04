Heartland Votes
Bomb squad responds to suspicious item at gas station convenience store

A member of the SEMO Bomb Squad, in protective gear, is using a long metal pole with a gripping tool to remove some sort of object between two outside ice freezers at Wink's in Cape Girardeau.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police and the SEMO Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious item at the Wink’s gas station and convenience store Monday, morning, April 4.

This was at the Wink’s location at intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair, a concerned person contacted police after seeing what they thought might have been a grenade in front of the business.

Chief Blair said out of an abundance of caution the SEMO Bomb Squad was contacted.

Officers used yellow tape to keep the public off of the property while they investigated.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police shut down the road for approximately two minutes.

During this time, a member of the bomb squad, in protective gear, used a long metal pole with gripping tool attached to remove the object between two outside ice freezers.

The object was then placed into a small box. That box was placed into a larger box in the back of a pickup truck.

Blair said the bomb squad took the object to a safe location to detonate it and to learn if it was truly an explosive device.

After the object was detonated, Blair reported that it was not a real grenade, but a replica with a hollow inside.

Police and other first responders cleared the scene close to 1 p.m.

Nearby homes and businesses were not evacuated.

