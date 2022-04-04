Pedestrian hit, killed in Stoddard County

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night, April 2.

The crash happened at 9:15 on Highway 51, just a quarter mile south of Puxico.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 22-year-old Joshua M. Swasho, of Essex, was driving northbound when his car hit 33-year-old Jessica L. Williams.

MSHP said Williams was in the roadway.

An ambulance rushed Williams, of Puxico, to a Poplar Bluff hospital where she later died.

