Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pedestrian hit, killed in Stoddard County

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night, April 2.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night, April 2.(KCTV5 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night, April 2.

The crash happened at 9:15 on Highway 51, just a quarter mile south of Puxico.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 22-year-old Joshua M. Swasho, of Essex, was driving northbound when his car hit 33-year-old Jessica L. Williams.

MSHP said Williams was in the roadway.

An ambulance rushed Williams, of Puxico, to a Poplar Bluff hospital where she later died.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
According to Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a very short police...
Short car chase in Cape Girardeau ends in crash
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Bradford pear trees are in bloom throughout the Heartland. Conservationists say the tree might...
Cut down an invasive pear tree, get a free native tree
Scammers create lookalike websites in an attempt to steal your money or personal information.
BBB warns of lookalike websites

Latest News

Volunteers take part in Perryville cave cleanup
Volunteers take part in Perryville cave cleanup
The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker who was killed on the job is pushing for a change in...
MoDOT worker who survived crash advocates for better safety practices
Substitute teacher saves choking student in viral video
Substitute teacher saves choking student in viral video
Construction for new Caruthersville wall
Construction for new Caruthersville wall