Missouri Attorney General announces state has cleared backlog of untested sexual assault kits

By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Attorney General’s Office announced that, working with 169 law enforcement agencies, the office has cleared the backlogs of untested sexual assault kits.

A total of 3,298 kits have been sent to the lab to be tested, and 1,312 kits have been tested and returned.

The statement from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office said that there are currently three active prosecutions resulting from this effort.

“Not only is this an incredible milestone, but it’s my hope that it sends the message to victims across Missouri that I take this incredibly, personally serious and that my Office will continue our hard work to honor the sacrifice, bravery, and courage it takes to submit to a sexual assault kit,” Schmitt said. “My Office has worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to send referrals to prosecutors when CODIS hits are encountered and will continue to do so. I have offered my Office’s expertise and staff to help with the three prosecutions currently underway, and we will continue to make those referrals and seek justice wherever possible.”

There were 500 kits deemed to have a strong enough DNA profile for CODIS upload.

There were 459 kits deemed “negative,” meaning that no DNA was found.

There were 353 kits deemed ineligible for CODIS upload, which means that the DNA either belongs to the victim or a consensual partner, or it did not meet the FBI criteria.

“Thanks to years of dogged, assiduous work from Judge M. Keithley Williams and her team, we have made unbelievable progress in pursuit of that goal,” Schmitt said.

The statement said the Attorney General’s Office is taking steps to prevent future backlogs by creating a central repository for untested, unreported sexual assault kits and building a kit-tracking site.

