Man accused of throwing bricks into businesses arrested

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with an investigation at two businesses in Mayfield, Kentucky.

According to police, officers were called to Mike’s Mart on Pryor Street to investigate an attempted burglary.

While on the scene, officers discovered a glass door at nearby Mayfield Lawn and Garden was broken.

Mayfield Police said their investigation led them to Kaleb Morefield, of Mayfield.

Police said Morefield threw bricks at both of the businesses.

He was arrested and transported to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center.

Morefield is charged with attempted burglary 3rd degree, burglary 3rd degree and criminal mischief 1st degree.

