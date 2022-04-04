Local wedding venue booking more couples

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Planning a wedding can be stressful for many couples.

But one of the biggest challenges is picking a wedding date and finding a venue.

”Were so booked that we don’t have dates available,” Debbie Statler said.

Statler is owner of ladders and lace in Perryville, and she says they’ve booked 38 weddings this year.

“Normally we book the spring first and then October usually books up pretty quick the fall. But now were looking at this year’s completely booked with the exception of about five dates, 2023 is getting very booked,” said Statler.

A few brides tell me booking early helped them get the date they wanted.

“Knowing that if you wait too long your probably not gonna get the venue that you want just being in there out in the field working weddings like I have before I know that if you wait even six months before your probably not gonna have the options that you want,” said bride Taylor Brown.

“My date is October 1st of this year, so I feel like that is a very common date, so a lot of places have that booked up. So I was very excited to see ladders and lace that they had my date open,” said bride Jessica Wages.

Statler says it’s nice to look at their calendar and see they’re booked as far as two years out.

Two years ago, they only did 20 weddings the entire year.

“The busier we are, it’s like I said a little daunting but it’s very exciting too it’s kind of neat to look down here and see the people enjoy themselves kids running around outside everybody having a good time. We needed that after that one year where it’s so much uncertainty it’s kind of nice to know that people are looking forward and there’s hope and there looking forward as far as two years,” Statler said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.