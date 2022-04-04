Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Local wedding venue booking more couples

Planning a wedding can be stressful for many couples. But one of the biggest challenges is...
Planning a wedding can be stressful for many couples. But one of the biggest challenges is picking a wedding date and finding a venue(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Planning a wedding can be stressful for many couples.

But one of the biggest challenges is picking a wedding date and finding a venue.

”Were so booked that we don’t have dates available,” Debbie Statler said.

Statler is owner of ladders and lace in Perryville, and she says they’ve booked 38 weddings this year.

“Normally we book the spring first and then October usually books up pretty quick the fall. But now were looking at this year’s completely booked with the exception of about five dates, 2023 is getting very booked,” said Statler.

A few brides tell me booking early helped them get the date they wanted.

“Knowing that if you wait too long your probably not gonna get the venue that you want just being in there out in the field working weddings like I have before I know that if you wait even six months before your probably not gonna have the options that you want,” said bride Taylor Brown.

“My date is October 1st of this year, so I feel like that is a very common date, so a lot of places have that booked up. So I was very excited to see ladders and lace that they had my date open,” said bride Jessica Wages.

Statler says it’s nice to look at their calendar and see they’re booked as far as two years out.

Two years ago, they only did 20 weddings the entire year.

“The busier we are, it’s like I said a little daunting but it’s very exciting too it’s kind of neat to look down here and see the people enjoy themselves kids running around outside everybody having a good time. We needed that after that one year where it’s so much uncertainty it’s kind of nice to know that people are looking forward and there’s hope and there looking forward as far as two years,” Statler said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
Missouri has some of the lowest standards for coroners in the nation.
Want to be a Missouri coroner? You likely qualify and one family says that needs to change
A member of the SEMO Bomb Squad, in protective gear, is using a long metal pole with a gripping...
Bomb squad responds to suspicious item at gas station convenience store
According to Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a very short police...
Short car chase in Cape Girardeau ends in crash
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night, April 2.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Stoddard County

Latest News

Volunteers take part in Perryville cave cleanup
Volunteers take part in Perryville cave cleanup
Williamson County Jail lifts its arrestee Intake policies
Williamson County jail lifts its arrestee intake policies
The new anonymous tip line number is 573-475-3774.
Sikeston DPS sets up new anonymous tip line
The Attorney General’s Office announced that, working with 169 law enforcement agencies, the...
Missouri Attorney General announces state has cleared backlog of untested sexual assault kits