First Alert: Morning showers, isolated afternoon showers

(KFVS) - A few moderate to heavy showers are possible this morning.

Rain chances will be more isolated during the afternoon hours.

Skies will be cloudy with mild temperatures.

Highs will range in the lower 60s.

Lisa Michaels says rain chances increase tonight as a low pressure gets close to the Heartland.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s by Tuesday morning.

More showers are likely Tuesday.

As a cold front moves closer to the Heartland, there is a chance for isolated storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

There could be an isolated strong or even severe storm. Hail will be the biggest threat, but most of the severe weather will remain off to our south.

Cooler air returns near the end of the week. This doesn’t look to last for long.

Temps warm up near average again by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.