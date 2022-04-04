Heartland Votes
Fire truck stolen from station in St. Francois County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Park Hills Fire Department were targeted by thieves who stole their brush truck early Monday morning.

At 5 a.m., a 1986 red Chevrolet brush truck with a light bar installed was stolen from the station. It was last seen heading down Front Street near Highway 32. Although no photos were released, ‘Park Hills Fire and Rescue’ are displayed on both doors.

If you see the stolen fire truck, please call 573-431-3131.

