Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Mo. girl

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 9-year-old girl reported last seen with her mother in the Robertsville area on Thursday, March 31.

According to the Hermann Police Department, the father of Adelle Josephine Moore let his daughter stay overnight with her mother Sarah Hatfield after spending the day with her.

Hatfield does not have custody of Moore.

The young girl was supposed to come home the next, but she didn’t.

Police believe Moore is with Hatfield.

In their search for Moore, Herman Police said Hatfield’s car was found in Cole County on Monday, April 4 at the scene of where a vehicle was stolen on Monday, April 4.

Police also said it appears that Hatfield’s cell phone has been turned off.

Moore is 4-feet tall, weighs 80 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Police said Moore also has poison ivy marks on her face.

Hatfield, 39, is 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Moore or Hatfield is as to contact police immediately or to contact the Hermann Police Department at 573-486-2211.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.